TFI International Inc. (TFII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

TFI International Inc. (TFII) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TFII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.39% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $111.17, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFII was $111.17, representing a -7.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.50 and a 119.62% increase over the 52 week low of $50.62.

TFII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.64. Zacks Investment Research reports TFII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.3%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tfii Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFII as a top-10 holding:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an decrease of -4.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TFII at 0.4%.

