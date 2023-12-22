News & Insights

TFI International Gains 6% After Agreeing To Acquire Daseke

(RTTNews) - Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII) adding more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced that it has agreed to acquire flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) for $8.30 in cash per common share.

The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024 and the transaction is expected to be EPS-neutral to TFI International in 2024 and it will be accretive by at least $0.50 per share in 2025.

Currently, shares are at $129.96, up 6.35 percent from the previous close of $122.43 on a volume of 297,032.

