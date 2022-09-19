TFI and M6 shares slide after French TV groups abandon merger

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shares in TF1 TFFP.PA and M6 MMTP.PA fell on Monday after the French TV companies abandoned their merger plan, saying that antitrust requests had made the deal irrelevant.

TF1 shares were down 2.3 percent while M6 slumped down by 6.3 percent in early session trading.

Under the initial merger plan, French conglomerate Bouygues would have ended up controlling the merged group with a 30% stake while M6's parent, German media group Bertelsmann BTGGg.F, would be the second biggest shareholder with 16%.

The companies have been facing stiff opposition in recent months, from the likes of media group Vivendi VIV.PA, which owns France's biggest pay-TV group Canal Plus, as well as from Xavier Niel, the founder of telecoms and media group Iliad.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.