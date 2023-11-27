Tff Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Tff Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of 7.40 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,578.04% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tff Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFFP is 0.01%, an increase of 43.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77.63% to 11,722K shares. The put/call ratio of TFFP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlson Capital L P holds 4,875K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 73.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFFP by 158.28% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,655K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 41.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFFP by 17.31% over the last quarter.

DRW Securities holds 1,000K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 647K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 39.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFFP by 35.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 563K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tff Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally.

