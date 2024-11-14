TFF Pharmaceuticals terminates employees, to wind down operations

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) announced that the company has terminated its employees and will wind down its operations. This decision was made at a special meeting of the board of directors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TFFP:
- TFF Pharmaceuticals trading halted, news pending
- TFFP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- TFF Pharmaceuticals announces preclinical data published on TFF technology
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.