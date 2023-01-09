TFF Pharmaceuticals Names Zamaneh Mikhak As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP), a drug maker known for Thin Film Freezing technology platform, said on Monday that it has appointed Zamaneh Mikhak as Chief Medical Officer.

Mikhak is a physician-scientist with over 23 years of clinical experience and 18 years of basic and translational research experience.

She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development for Cogent Biosciences.

