Markets
TFFP

TFF Pharmaceuticals Names Zamaneh Mikhak As Chief Medical Officer

January 09, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP), a drug maker known for Thin Film Freezing technology platform, said on Monday that it has appointed Zamaneh Mikhak as Chief Medical Officer.

Mikhak is a physician-scientist with over 23 years of clinical experience and 18 years of basic and translational research experience.

She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development for Cogent Biosciences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFFP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.