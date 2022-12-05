TFF Pharma CEO Glenn Mattes To Resign; Harlan Weisman Appointed As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) announced that Glenn Mattes will step down as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board. Harlan Weisman, Vice Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Interim CEO, effective December 5, 2022. Weisman was Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Flame Biosciences.

Harlan Weisman said. "Based upon the company's significant pipeline growth and impressive collaboration activity, I remain confident that we are only starting to realize the full therapeutic and commercial potential of Thin Film Freezing technology."

