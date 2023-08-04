TFF Group (EPA:TFF) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 52.40

The average one-year price target for TFF Group (EPA:TFF) has been revised to 52.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 49.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.98 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.19% from the latest reported closing price of 43.60 / share.

TFF Group Maintains 0.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFF Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFF is 0.00%, an increase of 15.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.10% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAIEX - Optimum International Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 84.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFF by 600.49% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

