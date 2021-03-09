TFF, GreenLight Announce Feasibility Arrangement For Powder Form Of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - GreenLight Biosciences Inc, a privately-held RNA vaccine developer and manufacturer, and TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) have partnered for feasibility studies aimed at opening broader global vaccine distribution through production of a shelf-stable powder form of messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccine.

TFF said that an easily reconstituted and shelf-stable dry powder formulation of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine could overcome the extreme low temperature cold chain requirements for current RNA vaccines.

TFF stated that eliminating extreme cold from the supply chain simplifies global distribution and opens vaccine availability to the large populations in regions and countries with limited refrigeration infrastructure.

TFF noted that the feasibility arrangement will test GreenLight Bioscience Inc's COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine candidate as a shelf-stable dry powder formulation using TFF Pharmaceuticals' Thin-Film Freezing technology.

If the feasibility study prove successful, a further stage of work will include non-needle administration methods for the GreenLight mRNA vaccine candidate in a dry powder form that could be administered via nasal spray or lung inhalation, TFF said.

