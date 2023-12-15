TFF Declares Reverse Stock Split For 1 Post-split Share For Every 25 Pre-split Shares

(RTTNews) - TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) announced on Friday that it intends to complete a reverse stock split of its shares at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 25 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective on December 19.

The company's shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TFFP" and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on December 19.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued shares from 59,133,574 shares to around 2,365,343 shares.

TFFP was trading down by 4.32 percent at $0.3477 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

