TFC Q3 Earnings Beat as Fee Income Rises, Provisions Fall, Stock Gains

Truist Financial’s TFC third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.04 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The bottom line grew from adjusted earnings of 97 cents in the prior-year quarter. Results in the reported quarter included a pre-tax restructuring charge of $27 million.



Shares of Truist gained almost 3% in pre-market trading as investors cheered better-than-expected results.



Results benefited from a slight rise in net interest income (NII) and a solid fee income performance. Further, a higher average loan balance and a fall in provisions offered support. However, lower average deposit balance and an increase in non-interest expenses were the major headwinds.



Net income available to common shareholders was $1.35 billion, up almost 1% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for net income was $1.24 billion.

TFC’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues in the quarter were $5.19 billion, up 2% year over year. The top line marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.15 billion.



Tax-equivalent NII increased nominally year over year to $3.68 billion. Our estimate for NII (FTE) was $3.72 billion.



Net interest margin (NIM) declined 11 basis points (bps) to 3.01%.



Non-interest income was $1.56 billion, up 5.1%. The rise was mainly driven by higher mortgage banking income, wealth management income, service charges on deposits and lending-related fees. Our estimate for non-interest income was $1.47 billion.



Non-interest expenses were $3.01 billion, up 3%. The increase was mainly due to higher personnel expenses, equipment expenses and restructuring costs. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $2.99 billion.



The adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.7%, up from 55.2% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a decline in profitability.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, total average deposits were $396.6 billion, down 1% on a sequential basis. Average loans and leases held for investment of $320.5 billion rose 2.5%.

TFC’s Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

Provision for credit losses was $436 million, down 2.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for provisions was $516.9 million.



Also, net charge-offs were 0.48% of average loans and leases, down 7 bps from the prior-year quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.54% of total loans and leases held for investment, which declined 6 bps.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, total non-performing assets (NPAs) were $1.63 billion, up 6.6% from a year ago. We had expected NPAs to be $1.43 billion.

TFC’s Profitability & Capital Ratios Solid

At the end of the reported quarter, the return on average common equity was 9% compared with 9.1% in the third quarter of 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.3% compared with 13.2% in the prior-year quarter. The common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11% as of Sept. 30, 2025, down from 11.6% as of Sept. 30, 2024.

TFC’s Share Repurchases

In the reported quarter, Truist Financial repurchased shares worth $500 million.

Our Take on Truist Financial

A decent loan demand and TFC’s business restructuring/expansion initiatives are expected to continue supporting its top line. Also, a solid balance sheet position is a positive. However, elevated expenses, given a tough operating environment, are a major headwind.



Truist Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of TFC’s Peers

U.S. Bancorp’s USB third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.22 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. The bottom line increased 18.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from lower expenses and higher non-interest income. Also, a rise in NII and improvement in loan and deposit balances were tailwinds for USB. However, a rise in provision was concerning.



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s PNC third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.35 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of $3.49.



Results were aided by a rise in NII and fee income. Rising loan and deposit balances, along with a decline in provisions for credit losses, were other positives. However, an increase in expenses acted as a spoilsport for PNC.

