TFC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.27, changing hands as high as $47.35 per share. Truist Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TFC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.005 per share, with $68.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.07. The TFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
