$TFC Earnings Results: $TFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TFC ($TFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, missing estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $4,899,000,000, missing estimates of $4,986,590,856 by $-87,590,856.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TFC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$TFC Insider Trading Activity
$TFC insiders have traded $TFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM H JR ROGERS (Chairman & CEO) purchased 34,180 shares for an estimated $1,659,780
- K. DAVID JR. BOYER sold 4,966 shares for an estimated $229,444
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 677 institutional investors add shares of $TFC stock to their portfolio, and 679 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX removed 25,693,714 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,114,593,313
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 18,712,246 shares (+26.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $811,737,231
- FMR LLC added 5,457,053 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,726,959
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 5,043,851 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,802,256
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,948,854 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,681,286
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,894,667 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,950,654
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,719,739 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,362,277
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TFC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TFC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TFC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TFC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Financial issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TFC forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.