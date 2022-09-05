TFFP

TF1 will take action against Vivendi's Canal+ over decision to stop airing its programmes

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French television group TF1 TFFP.PA will take action against Vivendi's VIV.PA pay TV company Canal + over a decision to no longer air TF1's television channels, TF1 Secretary General Didier Casas told franceinfo radio.

"The impact on our viewing figures is extremely high which is causing us a damage we won't accept", Casas said.

