Cryptocurrencies

Tezos Israel Develops Hardware Device to Protect Network Validators’ Staked Assets

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Tezos logo

An Israel-based innovation hub focused on the proof-of-stake blockchain network Tezos is bringing out a security device it says will better secure the staked assets of network validators.

  • Tezos Israel said in a press release Monday that the hardware security modules, developed in partnership with Hub Security, will allow validators (also known as “bakers”) to store their private keys in a secure cloud or in a separate physical unit, avoiding theft and network disruptions.
  • Network validators must stake large amounts of cryptocurrency – that is, lock in funds a period of time – to qualify to validate the network. This approach requires “rigorous security,” said Eyal Moshe, CEO of Hub Security.
  • A kind of server, the new device is powered by a mini hardware security module (HSM) that acts as the user’s “remote control” and software that allows “bank-level” two-factor authentication, according to the release.
  • It is said to offer bakers a better alternative to cryptocurrency hardware wallets, which need to be physically connected to the computers running the network.
  • The firms said using HSM technology enables “the safe use of encryption keys and secret information to operate sensitive applications while maintaining complete secrecy and privacy.”


See also: Licensed Swiss Crypto Bank Launches Tezos Trading and Staking

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #Crypto, and How It Allows for a Diverse Inflow of Consumers, Capital and Talent

    TD Ameritrade Head of Digital Assets Sunayna Tuteja joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss increasing collaboration between capital markets and #crypto, and how it allows for a diverse inflow of consumers, capital and talent.

    3 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular