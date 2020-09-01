Tezos Investors Win $25M Settlement in Court Case Over $230M ICO
A long-running lawsuit alleging the Tezos initial coin offering (ICO) â that raised $232 million in 2017 â was an unregistered securities sale has been settled.
- The Swiss-based Tezos Foundation, as well as the projectâs founders, Arthur and Kathleen Breitman, agreed Friday to pay $25 million in cash to settle the case.
- The presiding judge ratified the settlement agreement â which was first proposed in March â the same day.
- The complaint, a class action for those who invested in the Tezos ICO, alleged defendants violated U.S. securities law by hosting an unregistered sale.
- Allegations were first brought against the Tezos Foundation in late 2017 â months after the ICO concluded.
- Crucially, the settlement means the court has not ruled on whether the Tezos ICO was an unregistered securities sale.
- In a separate filing, lead plaintiff Trigon Trading argued settlement actually saved both parties, and the court, much work determining the regulatory status of token offerings, like Tezos, and whether they counted as securities sales.
- Per Fridayâs order, the plaintiffâs attorneys will take more than $8.5 million, a third of the total settlement, in fees and expenses.
- Save small awards to the lead plaintiff, Trigon Trading, and other key figures, the remaining $16.5 million will be divided between those who invested in the Tezos ICO and made a monetary loss.
- Those who gained from their investment, through selling at a profit or staking (dubbed âbakingâ) their XTZ tokens will not be able to claim damages.
- Trigon described the $25 million settlement as an âexcellent resultâ for Tezos investors.
See also: Tezos Foundation Offloaded Millions of Dollars Worth of Bitcoin in 2019: Report
Read the order here:
Related Stories
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Over $11.7K; Uniswap Passes $500M in Daily Volume
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $11.8K; Ethereum Gas at All-Time High
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips to $11.6K, ETH Options Predict Price Below $400 by End of Year
- A Former Beauty Queen Raised $12M to âRevolutionizeâ Cannabis. The Courts Canât Find Her
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.