Texwinca Holdings Declares Special Interim Dividend

Texwinca Holdings (HK:0321) has released an update.

Texwinca Holdings Limited has announced a special interim dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with payment scheduled for January 8, 2025. Investors should note the ex-dividend date of December 12, 2024, and the record date of December 18, 2024, as key dates for determining dividend eligibility.

