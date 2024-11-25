Texwinca Holdings Backs Director Amid Investigation

Texwinca Holdings (HK:0321) has released an update.

Texwinca Holdings has confirmed that executive director Mr. Ng Mo Ping remains suitable for his role despite being asked to provide information to police in an investigation. The board found no issues affecting his integrity or ability to serve, noting his valuable experience in the textile industry. The incident has not adversely impacted the company’s operations.

