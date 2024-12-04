Texwinca Holdings Announces Special Interim Dividend

Texwinca Holdings (HK:0321) has released an update.

Texwinca Holdings Limited has announced a special interim dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, with payment scheduled for January 8, 2025. Shareholders must be registered by December 18, 2024, to be eligible. This update is likely to attract investor interest, highlighting Texwinca’s financial health and shareholder returns.

