Texwinca Holdings Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Texwinca Holdings (HK:0321) has released an update.

Texwinca Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect the dividend payment on January 8, 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for December 12, 2024. This announcement may interest investors looking for opportunities in dividend-yielding stocks.

