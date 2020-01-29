Textron's (TXT) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Textron Inc. TXT reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. The bottom line however declined 3.5% from $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

Including a one-time special charge, the company posted GAAP earnings of 87 cents per share compared with $1.02 generated in the year-ago-quarter.

This year-over-year decline can be attributed to lower segment profit recorded by the company in the quarter under review.

For 2019, Textron generated adjusted earnings of $3.50 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 by 5.7%. The bottom line also declined 27.5% from $4.83 last year.

Revenues

Total revenues came in at $4,035 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,856 million by 4.6%. Moreover, the reported figure increased 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,750 million on higher contributions from the company’s segments, except Industrial segments.

Manufacturing revenues increased 7.6% to $4,016 million, while revenues at the Finance division grew 5.6% to $19 million.

Segmental Performance

Textron Aviation: In the quarter under review, revenues at this segment rose 11.4% to $1,729 million from $1,552 million in the year-ago quarter. The growth can be attributed to higher volume and mix.

The company delivered 71 jets, up from 63 in the year-ago quarter. It also delivered 59 commercial turboprops, down from 67 in fourth-quarter 2018.

The segment registered profits of $134 million in the quarter, up from $170 million in the year-ago quarter, owing to the mix of products sold and an unfavorable impact from inflation, net of pricing. The order backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.7 billion.

Bell: Revenues from this segment were $961 million, up 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $827 million, primarily due to higher commercial volume.

The segment delivered 76 commercial helicopters in the quarter, up from 46 last year.

Segment profits were up 9.3% to $118 million on account of higher commercial volume. Bell’s order backlog at the end of the quarter was $6.9 billion, up $1.3 billion sequentially.

Textron Systems: Revenues at this segment came in at $399 million, up from $345 million a year ago. The downside can be primarily attributed to higher volume.

Segmental profits decreased 10.8% year over year to $33 million in the fourth quarter.

Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.2 billion, lower than $1.4 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Industrial: Revenues at this segment declined 8% to $927 million, primarily due to lower volume and mix, primarily at Textron Specialized Vehicles.

Moreover, segmental profits declined from $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $44 million on account of lower volume at Textron Specialized Vehicles.

Finance: Revenues at this segment increased to $19 million from $18 million in the year-ago quarter. Segmental profits increased by $2 million from fourth-quarter 2018.

Financials

As of Jan 4, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,181 million compared with $987 million as of Dec 29, 2018.

Cash inflow from operating activities amounted to $960 million at the end of 2019 compared with cash inflow of $1,127 million at the end of the prior-year period.

Capital expenditures were $339 million in 2019 compared with $369 million in 2018.

Long-term debt was $2,563 million as of Jan 4, 2020, compared with $2,808 million as of Dec 29, 2018.

Guidance

Textron issued its guidance for 2020. The company currently expects full-year earnings from continuing operations in the range of $3.5-$3.7 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings is $3.61, which lies just above the midpoint of the guided range.

Textron also gave its expectation for manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions in the range of $700-$800 million.

Zacks Rank

