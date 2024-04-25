Textron's (TXT) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Textron Inc. TXT reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 by 6.3%. However, the bottom line improved 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.05 per share.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.03 per share, up from 92 cents registered in the first quarter of 2023.

Textron Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Textron Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Textron Inc. Quote

Revenues

TXT reported total revenues of $3.14 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34 billion by 6.1%. However, the reported figure increased 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.02 billion.



Manufacturing revenues improved 3.6% year over year to $3.12 billion.

Segmental Performance

Textron Aviation: Revenues from this segment increased 3.4% year over year to $1.19 billion. The rise was primarily due to higher pricing.



The segment generated an operating profit of $143 million in the quarter under review compared with $125 million in the year-ago period. This improvement can be attributed to favorable pricing, net of inflation.



Textron Aviation delivered 36 jets compared with 35 in the year-ago quarter. It also delivered 20 commercial turboprops, down from 34 in the first quarter of 2023.



The segment’s order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $7.3 billion.



Bell: Revenues from this segment amounted to $727 million, up 17.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. This was driven by higher military revenues, primarily related to the FLRAA program.



The segment’s profit improved a solid 33.3% to $80 million, driven by the favorable impact of performance.



Bell delivered 18 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 22 last year. Its order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $4.5 billion.



Textron Systems: This segment’s revenues came in flat year over year at $306 million.



Segmental profits were $38 million, up by 11.8% from the previous year’s reported figure.



Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the first quarter totaled $1.8 billion.



Industrial: Revenues from this segment declined 4.3% to $892 million, driven by lower volumes and mix, principally in the Specialized Vehicles product line.



Moreover, the segment’s profit totaled $29 million compared with $41 million in the prior-year quarter. The decline can be attributed to lower volumes and mix at Specialized Vehicles.



Textron eAviation: Revenues from the segment totaled $7 million, up 75% year over year. Meanwhile, it reported a loss of $18 million in the first quarter, wider than a reported loss of $9 million in the prior-year period.



Finance: This segment’s revenues improved 25% to $15 million. Its profit totaled $18 million in the first quarter compared with $8 million in the year-ago period.

Financials

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.39 billion compared with $2.12 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash outflow from operating activities amounted to $30 million as of Mar 31, 2024, against cashflow of $153 million in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures amounted to $66 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with $62 million in the prior-year period.



The long-term debt totaled $2.82 billion as of Mar 31, 2024 compared with $3.17 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Guidance

Textron kept its guidance for 2024 unchanged. The company still expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.20-$6.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.27 per share, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Textron currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 8.9%. The bottom line also improved 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.22.



RTX’s first-quarter net sales were $19,305 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,412.6 million by 4.8%. The top line also improved 12% from $17,214 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $6.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 by 9.1%. However, the bottom line declined 1.6% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure of $6.43.



Its net sales were $17.20 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.19 billion by 6.2%. The top line also increased 13.7% from $15.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



In the first quarter, the company’s net sales totaled $472.3 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $475 million by 0.6%. However, the top line witnessed an improvement of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $457.7 million.





Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.