Textron's (TXT) Arm Inks Helicopter Supply Deal in Switzerland

Textron Inc. TXT recently unveiled that its business segment, Bell, further strengthened its presence in Switzerland by clinching purchase agreements with customers involving three military helicopters from the Bell family fleet.

Per the agreements signed at HAI Heli-Expo 2022, Centaurium Aviation, a Swiss helicopter sales and acquisition company, agreed to buy Bell 429. The other two purchase agreements were signed with Heli Alpin and Heli Academy, involving Bell’s most versatile aircraft, Bell 505.

Importance of Bell 429 & Bell 505

Bell 429 is Bell’s one of the most successful light twin helicopters in the market and recently achieved 500,000 global flight hours. Additionally, its offerings include a large, customizable cabin space along with the facility to accommodate a wide range of additional equipment. These further aid its demand in the market and make it an ideal choice for all kinds of public safety missions.

Meanwhile, Bell 505 is equipped with the latest avionics and glass cockpit design and boasts a low operating cost structure. Moreover, due to its extremely cost-competitive and superior fuel-efficient features, demand for the helicopter has been gaining momentum.

In April 2021, Textron announced that it delivered its 60th Bell 505 aircraft to Europe’s Montenegro, thus highlighting immense capability and demand for the stealth helicopter in the European market. Thus, the latest deal signed with its Swiss customers bears a testament to the growing demand for TXT’s combat helicopters in the European region, which, in turn, should enable the company to further boost its international revenues.

Global Outlook for Helicopters

Demand for helicopters has been rising due to their manifold usage, ranging from goods and passenger transportation to public safety, corporate uses and private charters.

Per the report from Fortune Business Insights, the helicopters market is poised to witness a CAGR of more than 4.1% during the 2021-2028 period. Such upbeat growth projections exemplify immense opportunities for helicopter makers like Textron.

Companies that stand to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunity are Airbus EADSY and Lockheed Martin LMT.

Airbus’ product line offers the full spectrum of rotary-wing aircraft solutions for civil, government, military, law enforcement and parapublic uses. ACH is Airbus Helicopters’ dedicated platform to serve its corporate aviation customers with a rewarding ownership experience by providing them with the highest standards in customer care, tailored and refined interiors and innovative solutions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbus’ 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the past 60 days. Shares of EADSY have returned 15% to investors in the past year.

Lockheed’s Sikorsky unit provides military and rotary-wing aircraft to all five branches of the U.S. armed forces along with military services and commercial operators in 40 nations. Some of its renowned products include Black Hawk, MH-60R, S-92 and a few others.

Lockheed Martin boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 1.7% in the past 60 days. LMT shares have returned 26.7% in the past year.

Price Movement

In the past year, Textron’s shares have rallied 25.1% against the industry’s decline of 36.1%.



