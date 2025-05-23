Textron Wins Order to Supply up to 12 Citation Jets in Mexico

Textron Inc.’s TXT business segment, Textron Aviation, recently revealed that it has signed an agreement with Aerolineas Ejecutivas, Mexico, to supply up to 12 Cessna Citation business jets. The jets will be a combination of Citation CJ3 Gen2, Citation CJ3 Gen3 and Cessna Citation Latitude jets.



Four aircraft, including two Citation Latitudes and two Citation CJ3 Gen2 aircraft, are scheduled to be delivered in 2026. This order should bolster TXT’s footprint in the Latin American business aviation market.

Textron’s Proficiency in Business Aviation

Textron Aviation stands as a prominent leader in the business aviation industry, primarily through its renowned Cessna Citation series of business jets. It has the world's most versatile and comprehensive business jet portfolio, which includes the Citation M2 Gen3, Citation CJ3 Gen3, Citation CJ4 Gen3, Citation Ascend, Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude.



These jets come with impressive cabin interiors that are designed with thoughtful details like flexible seating configurations, ample legroom and ambient lighting, making them even more attractive for business class travel.



Such features must have been attracting airlines to select TXT’s Citation jets as their preferred business aircraft, as further evidenced by the latest order win.

TXT Stock’s Growth Potential

Steadily growing global air travel and gradually improving economic conditions of nations across the board, along with an increasing number of high-net-worth personnel, are expected to drive the growth of the business jet industry in the coming days. In line with this trend, the Mordor Intelligence firm expects the global business jet market to witness a CAGR of 3.8% during the 2025-2030 period.



Such growth prospects should benefit Textron, with its Textron Aviation segment being one of the prominent business jet makers. Citation Latitude has been the world’s most-delivered midsize business jet for nine consecutive years, which offers TXT a solid competitive edge in the business jet market and should enable the company to win more such orders, like the latest one, in the near future and significantly boost its future revenues.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Apart from TXT, aerospace companies that are likely to reap the benefits of the growing business jet market are as follows:



The Boeing Company BA: It has been the premier manufacturer of corporate jetliners for decades. Its BBJ 787 is a large business jet featuring a composite airframe and a low cabin altitude system. Its BBJ 737 MAX is the longest-range, non-widebody business jet, which can fly 6,600 nautical miles (12,220 km) nonstop.



Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales suggests growth of 25.6%.



Airbus SE EADSY: Its business unit, Airbus Corporate Jets, manufactures and markets business jet variants of the company’s airliners. Its portfolio includes corporate jets like ACJ TwoTwenty, ACJneo, ACJ33neo and ACJ350.



Airbus has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s 2025 sales implies growth of 10.4%.



General Dynamics Corp. GD: Its Aerospace segment is recognized as a well-known producer of business jets. Its Gulfstream G800 is the world’s longest-range business aircraft, while the G700 offers the most spacious cabin in the business aviation industry.



General Dynamics has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s 2025 sales suggests growth of 5.8%.

