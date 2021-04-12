Textron (TXT) Unit Wins $95M Deal to Support T-6 Jet Program

Textron Inc.’s TXT business unit, Textron Aviation recently secured a contract, per which it will provide sustaining engineering and program management services for the T-6 aircraft. The deal has been awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, OK.

Valued at $95.1 million, the contract is expected to get completed by Apr 12, 2026. Work related to the deal is scheduled to be executed in Wichita, KS.

T-6 Specifics

Textron's Beechcraft T-6 delivers world-class training capability and is ideally suited for teaching the most basic flight training tasks through the more challenging and complex advanced training missions that could previously only be accomplished in far more expensive jet aircraft. The T-6 is being used in more than 20 countries around the world to train pilots, navigators, and weapons systems operators.

Rising Demand for Military Jets & Textron Aviation

With rising security threats across the globe, emerging economies like the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South America are spending rapidly to enhance their defense arsenals. Meanwhile, developed nations like the United States and Europe have already been leading the defense market.

It is imperative to mention in this context that military aircraft, both manned and unmanned, form an integral part of a country’s defense products. Notably, emerging trends in the combat aircraft space like fifth-generation technology aircraft, advanced composite materials, and stealth technology have been driving demand for military jets substantially.

Notably, Textron Aviation is home to the iconic Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, which account for more than half of all general aviation aircraft flying. In particular, Textron Aviation’s military trainer and defense aircraft include the T-6 trainer, which has been used to train pilots from more than 20 countries, and the AT-6 light attack military aircraft. With such renowned combat proven aircraft in its portfolio, along with other family of business jets, Textron Aviation boasts solid top-line growth prospects.

In its Aviation segment, the company currently expects to witness growth from increased aircraft deliveries on both jets and turboprops, including the entry into service of its new Cessna SkyCourier and higher aftermarket revenues driven by increased fleet utilization.

Prospects of Jet Manufacturers

Per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global military aircraft market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.1% to reach a value of $58.03 billion by 2026 from 2018. Since North America continues to dominate this market, jet makers in this nation like Textron, Boeing BA, Lockheed Martin LMT and Northrop Grumman NOC are expected to benefit in terms of steady order flows involving their combat-proven aircraft. The latest contract win is a bright example of that.

Price Movement & Zacks Rank

In the past year, shares of Textron, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 112.8% compared with the industry’s 24.8% rise. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Textron Inc. (TXT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.