Textron (TXT) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Textron (TXT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.71 billion, increasing 8.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Textron metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Textron eAviation' will reach $9.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +55.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell' will reach $990.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems' will likely reach $364.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation' at $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Finance' of $12.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Manufacturing' to come in at $3.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial' should arrive at $766.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit- Textron Aviation' to reach $196.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $128.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- Bell' stands at $89.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $98.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Textron Systems' should come in at $41.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Industrial' will reach $35.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Manufacturing' reaching $346.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $279.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Textron have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TXT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

