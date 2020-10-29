Textron (TXT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Textron Inc. TXT reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents by 51.4%.

Including one-time items, the company posted GAAP earnings of 50 cents per share compared with 95 cents generated in the year-ago quarter.

This year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to COVID-19, which led the company to witness lower commercial jet and aftermarket volume.

Revenues

Total revenues came in at $2,735 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,822 million by 3.1%. The reported figure also decreased 16.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,259 million on lower contributions from the company’s Aviation, Textron Systems and Industrial segments.

Manufacturing revenues decreased 16.1% to $2,722 million while revenues at the Finance division declined 7.1% to $13 million.

Segmental Performance

Textron Aviation: In the quarter under review, revenues at this segment plunged 33.8% to $795 million from $1,201 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily due to lower Citation jet volume and lower commercial turboprop volume on account of COVID-19 induced demand fall. Also, lower aftermarket volume owing to reduced aircraft utilization contributed to the unit’s revenue decline.

The company delivered 25 jets, down from 45 in the year-ago quarter. It also delivered 21 commercial turboprops, down from 39 in third-quarter 2019.

The segment incurred loss of $29 million in the quarter against profit of $104 million earned in the year-ago quarter, owing to lower volume and mix. The order backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.8 billion.

Bell: Revenues from this segment were $793 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $783 million, primarily due to higher military volume.

The segment delivered 41 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 42 last year.

Segment profits were up 8.2% to $119 million on account of favorable performance. Bell’s order backlog at the end of the quarter was $5.7 billion, down $0.1 billion sequentially.

Textron Systems: Revenues at this segment came in at $302 million, down from $311 million in the year-ago period. The deterioration can be attributable to lower volume at the TRU Simulation and Training business.

Segmental profits increased 29% year over year to $40 million in the third quarter.

Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the third quarter was $1.9 billion, flat sequentially.

Industrial: Revenues at this segment declined 12.4% to $832 million due to lower volume and mix in the Specialized Vehicles product line.

Moreover, segment profit was $58 million compared with $47 million in the previous year quarter owing to lower volume and mix.

Finance: Revenues at this segment decreased to $13 million from $14 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financials

As of Oct 3, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2,518 million compared with $1,181 million as of Jan 4, 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $220 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $205 million at the end of the prior-year period.

Capital expenditures were $55 million in third-quarter 2020 compared with $81 million in third-quarter 2019.

Long-term debt was $3,199 million as of Oct 3, 2020, compared with $2,563 million as of Jan 4, 2020.

Zacks Rank

Textron currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin LMT reported third-quarter 2020 earnings from continuing operations of $6.25 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07 by 3%.

Hexcel HXL reported third-quarter 2020 loss of 29 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 7 cents. The bottom line also declined from the prior-year quarter’s earnings per share of 90 cents.

The Boeing Company BA incurred adjusted loss of $1.39 per share for third-quarter 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.33.

