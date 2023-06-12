Textron (TXT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Textron (TXT) closed the most recent trading day at $65.72, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters had gained 3.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Textron as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.4 billion, up 7.76% from the year-ago period.

TXT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $13.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.93% and +7.24%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Textron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. Textron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Textron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.

We can also see that TXT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.