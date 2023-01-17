Textron (TXT) Achieves Milestone for Its Cessna Aircraft

Textron Inc. TXT has delivered its 3000th Cessna Grand Caravan EX. With the latest delivery made to the Brazil aviation company Azul Conecta, Textron achieves a milestone in the Cessna Caravan family turboprop, highlighting the strong global demand for the aircraft.

Importance of Cessna Caravan & Cessna Grand Caravan EX jets

The Cessna Caravan’s rugged utility and flexibility, as well as the combination of its high-performance capability at low operating costs, coupled with the ability to adapt to a wide variety of missions, make it a top choice in the utility turboprop category.

Then again, the Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft is known for its dependable and efficient performance by regional airlines, charter operators and cargo carriers worldwide.

Underpinned by such remarkable features, Textron aviation was able to achieve such milestones in the Cessna Caravan family of aircraft. Textron’s capability to build such stealth aircraft has led the company to carve out a strong niche in the global jet market. Its strong positioning in the global aircraft manufacturing market can be gauzed by its robust backlog of $6.3 billion at the end of the first nine months of 2022.

Growth Prospects in Utility Aircraft Market

The demand for utility aircraft is expected to witness a northward trend, buoyed by the rising use of aircraft for transporting goods, supplies and people, especially in remote areas. In this context, it is imperative to mention that the utility aircraft market is projected to see a CAGR of more than 4% in 2023-2028, per a report by Mordor Intelligence.

Considering Textron’s established position in the utility aircraft market, backed by its in-depth experience and immense capability in manufacturing the same, the company is well-poised to reap the benefits of the expanding market.

Airbus EADSY is another forerunner in this segment, which can avail the perks of the expanding utility aircraft market. Airbus’ H225 is the choice of commercial operators and governmental agencies for its long-range and all-weather search and rescue capabilities.

Airbus boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.4%. Shares of EADSY have rallied 49.4% in the past six months.

Price Movement

In the past six months, shares of Textron have gained 16.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

