Textron to sell part of flight simulation unit to Canada's CAE for $40 mln

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cessna business jet maker Textron Inc TXT.N said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell a portion of its flight simulation and training business to Canada's CAE Inc CAE.TO for $40 million in cash.

The assets being sold include Textron's flight simulator manufacturing operations in Montreal, as well as certain entities in France and Malaysia and a minority interest in a joint venture in Iceland.

Textron's flight simulation and training operations in Tampa, Florida are not included in the sale, the company said.

The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020 or in early 2021.

