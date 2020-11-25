Textron to sell part of flight simulation unit to Canada's CAE for $40 mln

Adds details on the businesses being sold

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cessna business jet maker Textron Inc TXT.N said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell a portion of its flight simulation and training business to Canada's CAE Inc CAE.TO for $40 million in cash.

The assets being sold include Textron's flight simulator manufacturing operations in Montreal, as well as certain entities in France and Malaysia and a minority interest in a joint venture in Iceland.

Textron's flight simulation and training operations in Tampa, Florida are not included in the sale, the company said.

The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020 or in early 2021.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.