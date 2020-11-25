Textron to sell part of flight simulation unit to Canada's CAE for $40 mln

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cessna business jet maker Textron Inc TXT.N said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell a portion of its flight simulation and training business to Canada's CAE Inc CAE.TO for $40 million in cash.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

