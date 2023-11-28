News & Insights

Companies
TXT

Textron to cut 725 jobs as part of restructuring plan

Credit: REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

November 28, 2023 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by Abhinav Parmar for Reuters ->

Adds details on restructuring in paragraphs 2-4

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Defense manufacturer Textron TXT.N said on Tuesday it would cut 725 jobs as part of its restructuring plan in an attempt to reduce operating expenses.

Textron is set to downsize jobs in its Industrial, Bell and Textron Systems segments.

The company said the restructuring plan would result in impairment charges within its powersports product line at Textron Specialized Vehicles and fixed assets at Kautex.

It expects to incur pre-tax special charge of $115 million to $135 million in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Abhinav.Parmar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.