Textron suspends production of commercial air transport simulators at Montreal plant

June 18 (Reuters) - Textron Inc TXT.N said on Thursday it would suspend the production of commercial air transport simulators at its plant in Montreal, Canada, as the coronavirus crisis hits demand.

"There has been a substantial decline in demand and order cancellations for flight simulators in light of the expected long-term impact of the pandemic on the commercial air transportation business," the company said in a filing.

Textron said it would continue to produce flight simulators for other fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft at its Tampa, Florida factory. (https://bit.ly/3dbUsMj)

