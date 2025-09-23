Textron Supplies XM204 Top Attack Anti-Vehicle Munition to US Army

Textron Inc.’s TXT subsidiary, Textron Systems Corporation, recently stated that it has supplied the XM204 Top Attack Munition, an anti-vehicle terrain shaping system, to the U.S. Army to support its operations in Europe.



The delivery took place under the present XM204 low-rate initial manufacturing contract.

Textron’s Proficiency in Terrain Shaping Solution

Textron Systems brings more than 30 years of expertise in developing terrain-shaping systems and supporting the U.S. Army’s counter-mobility needs. The company is also developing next-generation top-attack and bottom-attack munition systems.



The company’s anti-vehicle munition systems leverage precise targeting sensors to neutralize armored platforms such as main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and engineer breaching and mobility equipment. The Anti-Vehicle Munition system operates in accordance with U.S. and NATO doctrines across diverse mission environments.



Textron’s XM204 top-attack anti-vehicle munition system holds four sensor-fused munitions, covering a 100-meter diameter strike zone, making it ideal for targeting heavy wheeled and tracked vehicles. The XM204 also incorporates advanced safety and is easily portable. The system’s self-destruct mechanism and target engagement capacity increase the counter-mobility capability of the forces.



Such expertise is likely to have drawn the attention of nations seeking to integrate Textron’s terrain-shaping systems into their defense arsenals.

Growth Potential

Per a report by Global Market Insights, the global precision-guided munition market is rapidly advancing, as demand for precision targeting increases to minimize collateral damage and enhance operational efficiency. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2025 and 2034.



Such growth prospects are favorable for Textron, a trusted developer of terrain-shaping solutions. Other companies poised to benefit from the expanding global precision-guided munition market are discussed below:



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: Through the Javelin Joint Venture with Raytheon, a business unit of RTX Corporation RTX, the company has developed the Javelin Weapon System. Javelin is a versatile, one-man-portable precision weapon system engineered to neutralize all known and emerging armored threats.



LMT boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $74.21 billion, which calls for an increase of 4.5%.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX: The company's wolf pack vehicles can contain and deliver a wide range of launched effects, including precision kinetic strike and electronic warfare, target tracking, decoy, communications relay and more. Its Red Wolf is a kinetic vehicle designed for long-range, precise strikes.



LHX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $21.75 billion, which calls for an increase of 2%.

TXT Stock Price Movement

In the past month, shares of Textron have risen 3.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TXT’s Zacks Rank

Textron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.