News & Insights

Markets
TXT

Textron Stock Drops On Q1 Earnings, Job Cuts

April 25, 2024 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Textron inc. (TXT) are falling over 12 percent on Thursday after the company's first-quarter earnings missed the analysts' estimates. The company also announced lay-offs.

For the quarter, profit stood at $201 million, or $1.03 per share compared to $191 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's quarter.

On adjusted-basis, earnings rose to $233 million or $1.20 per share from $218 million or $1.05 per share. However, it was lower than analysts' estimate of $1.23 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter increased 4 percent to $3.14 billion from $3.02 billion last year.

The Rhode Island-based company also announced its plan to layoff around 4 percent of its global workforce or 1,500 employees due to its expanded restructuring plan.

Currently, Textron's stock is moving down 12.34 percent, to $82.41 over the previous close of $94.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.