News & Insights

Markets
TXT

Textron Spikes After Securing Addl. Orders For Cessna Citation Business Jets From NetJets

September 20, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced an order for 1500 additional Cessna Citation business jets from a Berkshire Hathaway company, NetJets. Further, as a launch customer, the agreement envisages an option for an increasing number of aircraft each year, enabling NetJets to expand its fleet with Cessna Citation Ascend, Citation Latitude, and Citation Longitude aircraft. Deliveries of the Citation Ascend are expected to begin in 2025.

Currently, Textron shares are at $79.07, up 4.53 percent from the previous close of $75.64 on a volume of 458,060.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.