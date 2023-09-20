Textron Spikes After Securing Addl. Orders For Cessna Citation Business Jets From NetJets

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced an order for 1500 additional Cessna Citation business jets from a Berkshire Hathaway company, NetJets. Further, as a launch customer, the agreement envisages an option for an increasing number of aircraft each year, enabling NetJets to expand its fleet with Cessna Citation Ascend, Citation Latitude, and Citation Longitude aircraft. Deliveries of the Citation Ascend are expected to begin in 2025.

Currently, Textron shares are at $79.07, up 4.53 percent from the previous close of $75.64 on a volume of 458,060.

