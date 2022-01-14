Markets
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Personal Transportation Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Augusta, Georgia-based Textron Specialized Vehicles is recalling certain Personal Transportation Vehicles or PTVs citing fall and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 280 units of 2022 E-Z-GO Freedom RXV ELiTE, Freedom RXV Gas, and Freedom RXV 48V personal transportation vehicles with a rear-facing seat.

Recalled units have serial numbers within the range of 5633701 to 5651753. These vehicles are commonly referred to as golf carts or golf cars and are used primarily to transport people.

The vehicles were manufactured in the United States and sold at E-Z-GO dealerships nationwide and online through E-Z-GO's Dealer to Driveway program, from August 2021 through December 2021 for between $9,900 and $17,450.

According to the agency, the rear seat structure of the PTV can fail, resulting in the rear seat tilting unexpectedly, posing fall and injury hazards to the riders.

However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled vehicles to date.

Consumers are asked to stop using the rear facing seat of their recalled vehicle and contact Textron for a free repair.

EGL Motor Inc. earlier this week recalled about 2,900 units of EGL and ACE branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles or ATVs for possible injury hazard and violation of federal ATV safety standard.

CRT Motor last week called back about 100 units of Youth ATVs citing crash hazard and violation of federal safety standards. In October last year, Luyuan Inc. recalled about 6,800 units for the same concerns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

