Textron Ships Its Beechcraft T-6C Trainer to Tunisian Air Force

Textron Inc. TXT recently revealed the successful shipment of its Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Operational Flight Trainer (“OFT”) to the Tunisian Air Force. Two Avionics Desktop Trainings, a Computer-Based Training Lab with eight workstations and field services are among the other elements supplied with the OFT.



After all eight Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft are delivered to the Tunisian Air Force, the OFT will be utilized for pilot and maintenance professional training.

Significance of TXT’s Beechcraft T-6C Texan II



The Beechcraft T-6C Texan II military training aircraft is a next-generation military trainer jet designed for a wide range of training capabilities, long-term reliability and cost-effective operations.



The Beechcraft T-6C OFT offers a realistic cockpit with real aircraft hardware, a visual system with 70 degrees vertical by 270 degrees horizontal field of view, and a dynamic seat with onset and disturbance queues. These features will support military pilot trainees to get realistic training, making them mission-ready.

TXT’s Growth Prospects



Military flight simulators are positioned for considerable expansion, driven by increasing geopolitical tensions worldwide, improvements in technology, increased expenditures on combat jets and the demand for cost-effective training options. Per a report by the Mordor Intelligence firm, theglobal marketfor Military Aircraft Simulation & Training is projected to witness a CAGR of 2% between 2024 and 2031. Such growth opportunities offered by the aforementioned market should bode well for Textron in the coming years.



Textron’s business unit, TRU Simulation, focuses on building quality training devices for the business aviation, helicopter and military markets. It develops, manufactures and maintains state-of-the-art, high-fidelity flight training solutions, from classroom training tools to flight training devices and full-motion simulators for defense aircraft. In the latest development in this section, in August 2024, TXT announced the delivery of its Cessna Citation Longitude Full Flight Simulator for FlightSafety International's Columbus, OH, Learning Center.



Such capabilities of TXT must have enabled the company to win steady orders for its products that support Military Aircraft Simulation & Training, like the latest one.

Opportunities for TXT’s Peers



Aerospace companies that are likely to reap the benefits of the growing Military Aircraft Simulation & Training market are as follows:



Lockheed Martin LMT: The company’s F-35 Full Mission Simulators are high-fidelity systems that replicate the F-35’s advanced avionics, stealth capabilities and combat systems. It also provides Mission Rehearsal Training solutions and offers high-end training with reduced hardware requirements to train pilots with 5th Generation Tactics, Techniques and Procedures.



Lockheed’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2024 sales implies an improvement of 5.3% from the prior-year figure.



BAE Systems BAESY: Its Hawk advanced jet trainer, equipped with advanced airborne simulation technology and new generation cockpit environment, provides a smoother and more cost-effective transition to the front line. This allows for student pilot and Weapons System Officer output at the most appropriate skill levels in readiness for front-line operations.



BAE Systems has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2024 sales suggests growth of 36.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



RTX Corporation RTX: Its Joint Secure Air Combat Training System provides the first certified, four-level Multiple Independent Levels of Security test and training equipment in both airborne and ground equipment, allowing for tethered and autonomous operations.



RTX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2024 sales implies growth of 7% from the prior-year reported figure.

TXT Stock Price Movement



In the past year, shares of Textron have risen 16.2% against the industry’s decline of 1.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TXT’s Zacks Rank



Textron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.