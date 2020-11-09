US Markets
TXT

Textron says purported $14 bln Xcalibur bid is "fictitious"

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

Textron Inc said on Monday a purported takeover offer from Xcalibur Aerospace Ltd that valued the Cessna business jet maker at nearly $14 billion was "fictitious" and in violation of the U.S. securities laws.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Textron Inc TXT.N said on Monday a purported takeover offer from Xcalibur Aerospace Ltd that valued the Cessna business jet maker at nearly $14 billion was "fictitious" and in violation of the U.S. securities laws.

The home page of Xcalibur's corporate website refers to a $60.50 per share 'Textron tender offer', which represented a premium of about 56% to the U.S. company's closing price on Friday.

The website directs to a page that asks visitors to send Xcalibur an email to obtain the 'term sheet' for the bid.

"We urge investors to carefully scrutinize any communications from the purported offeror and to rely only on tender offer materials, if any, that are properly filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission," Textron said in a statement.

Textron said in the past two years, it has received indications of interest from Xcalibur, but it has always been unable to provide details of its financial wherewithal.

Textron said it has informed the relevant authorities of the latest "fictitious" offer.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXT

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular