Textron reports fall in quarterly profit

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Business jet maker Textron Inc TXT.N reported a 14% fall in quarterly profit as labor shortages and lingering supply chain issues restricted the company's deliveries in the quarter.

Net income was $207 million, or $0.93 cents per share, in the three months ended December 31, compared with a profit of $236 million, or $1.03​​ cents per share, a year earlier.

