Textron Reiterates FY EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting Q2 results, Textron Inc. (TXT) reiterated its full year earnings expectation of $3.80 - $4.00 per share.

Textron now expects 2022 cash flow from continuing operations of the manufacturing group before pension contributions to be in a range of $800 million - $900 million, up $100 million from the previous outlook.

During the quarter, Textron returned $282 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

