Markets
TXT

Textron Q3 Profit Beats Street, Revenues Miss; Backs FY25 Earnings View - Update

October 23, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT), a multi-industry company, on Thursday maintained fiscal 2025 earnings view, after reporting higher third-quarter profit above market estimates. Meanwhile, quarterly revenues were below the Street.

In the pre-market activity, Textron shares were losing around 1.4 percent to trade at $81.45.

For the year 2025, the company continues to expect earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $5.19 to $5.39, or $6.00 to $6.20 on an adjusted basis.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $6.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $234 million or $1.31 per share, compared with $223 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $277 million or $1.55 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1 percent to $3.602 million from $3.427 million last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $3.7 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.