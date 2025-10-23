Textron Q3 Profit Beats Street, Revenues Miss; Backs FY25 Earnings View - Update

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT), a multi-industry company, on Thursday maintained fiscal 2025 earnings view, after reporting higher third-quarter profit above market estimates. Meanwhile, quarterly revenues were below the Street.

In the pre-market activity, Textron shares were losing around 1.4 percent to trade at $81.45.

For the year 2025, the company continues to expect earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $5.19 to $5.39, or $6.00 to $6.20 on an adjusted basis.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $6.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $234 million or $1.31 per share, compared with $223 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $277 million or $1.55 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1 percent to $3.602 million from $3.427 million last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $3.7 billion.

