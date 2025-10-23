Textron Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Textron Inc. TXT reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 5.4%. The bottom line also rose 10.7% from $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.31 per share compared with $1.18 a year ago.

TXT’s Revenues

The company reported total revenues of $3.6 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 billion by 2.8%. Moreover, revenues increased 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.43 billion.

Segmental Performance of Textron

Textron Aviation: Revenues from this segment increased 10% year over year to $1.5 billion. This was primarily driven by higher volume and mix, which included higher Citation jet and commercial turboprop volume, partially offset by lower defense volume.



The segment delivered 42 jets, up from 41 in the year-ago quarter. It also delivered 39 commercial turboprops, up from 25 in the third quarter of 2024.



Order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $7.7 billion.



Bell: Revenues from this segment amounted to $1 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter’s registered number. This was driven by higher military revenues of $128 million, primarily due to higher volume from the U.S. Army's MV-75 program, partially offset by lower commercial revenues of $31 million, primarily due to volume.



Bell delivered 30 commercial helicopters, flat year over year.



Its order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $8.2 billion.



Textron Systems: This segment’s revenues amounted to $307 million, up $6 million from the prior-year level.



Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $3.2 billion.



Industrial: Revenues from this segment declined $79 million to $761 million due to lower revenues related to the divestiture of the Powersports business.



Textron eAviation: Revenues from the segment totaled $5 million, lower than the prior-year period’s revenues of $6 million.



Finance: This segment’s revenues amounted to $26 million compared with $12 million in the year-ago quarter.

Textron’s Financials

As of Sept. 27, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.45 billion compared with $1.39 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024.



Cash generated from operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 amounted to $629 million compared with $561 million in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures amounted to $210 million (as of Sept. 27) compared with $211 million in the prior-year period.



The long-term debt totaled $3.04 billion as of Sept. 27, 2025, compared with $2.89 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024.

TXT’s Guidance

Textron expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $6.00-$6.20 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.15 per share, which lies above the mid-point of its guided range.

TXT’s Zacks Rank

Textron currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

