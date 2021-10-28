Textron Q3 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on October 28, 2021, to discuss Q3 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.textron.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (844) 721-7241 (US) or (409) 207-6955 (International), Access Code: 4252363.

For a replay call, dial (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 6190396.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.