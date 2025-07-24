Textron Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Textron Inc. TXT reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 by 6.9%. The bottom line also rose 0.6% from $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.35 per share, which remained flat year over year.

Growth in revenues and segmental profit was fully offset by elevated expenses, leading to flat year-over-year earnings.

TXT’s Revenues

The company reported total revenues of $3.72 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 billion by 2.4%. Moreover, revenues increased 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.53 billion.

Manufacturing revenues improved 5.3% year over year to $3.70 billion.

Segmental Performance of Textron

Textron Aviation: Revenues from this segment increased 2.8% year over year to $1.52 billion. This was primarily driven by higher aftermarket parts and services revenues, in addition to increased aircraft revenues.

Textron Aviation generated an operating profit of $180 million compared with $195 million in the year-ago period. This deterioration can be attributed to the unfavorable mix of aircraft sold and higher warranty costs.

The segment delivered 49 jets, up from 42 in the year-ago quarter. It also delivered 34 commercial turboprops, down from 44 in the second quarter of 2024.

Order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $7.85 billion.

Bell: Revenues from this segment amounted to $1,016 million, up 28% from the year-ago quarter’s registered number. This was driven by increased military revenues, primarily related to the U.S. Army's MV-75 program, as well as higher commercial revenues.

The segment’s profit dropped 2.4% to $80 million due to higher research and development costs.

Bell delivered 32 commercial helicopters, flat year over year.

Its order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $6.9 billion.

Textron Systems: This segment’s revenues amounted to $321 million, down 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s registered number.

Profits totaled $40 million, up 14.3% from the prior-year figure. The improvement was primarily driven by lower selling and administrative expenses.

Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $2.2 billion.

Industrial: Revenues from this segment declined 8.2% to $839 million due to lower sales volumes. Lower revenues from the Textron Specialized Vehicles unit, owing to the disposition of the Powersports business, also affected this unit’s top line.

Moreover, the segment’s profit totaled $54 million compared with $42 million in the prior-year quarter. The improvement can be partially attributed to the benefit of cost reductions from restructuring activities.

Textron eAviation: Revenues from the segment totaled $8 million, lower than the prior-year period’s revenues of $9 million. It reported a loss of $16 million, narrower than a loss of $18 million incurred in the prior-year period.

Finance: This segment’s revenues increased 25% to $15 million. Its profit totaled $8 million compared with $7 million in the year-ago period.

Textron’s Financials

As of June 28, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.35 billion compared with $1.39 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024.

Cash generated from operating activities in the first six months of 2025 amounted to $281 million compared with $353 million in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditures amounted to $134 million (as of June 28) compared with $140 million in the prior-year period.

The long-term debt totaled $3.04 billion as of June 28, 2025, compared with $2.89 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024.

TXT’s Guidance

Textron reiterated its 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outlook. The company still expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.00-$6.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.13 per share, which lies above the mid-point of its guided range.

TXT’s Zacks Rank

Textron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.49 by 12.3%. The bottom line increased 2.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of $7.11.

Net sales were $18.16 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.56 billion by 2.2%. The top line, however, inched up 0.2% from $18.12 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.71 by 6%.

NOC’s total sales of $10.35 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.06 billion by 2.9%. The top line also rose 1.3% from $10.22 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

RTX Corporation’s RTX second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.56 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 by 7.6%. The bottom line also improved 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.41 due to growth in adjusted operating profit.

RTX’s second-quarter sales totaled $21.58 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.53 billion by 5.1%. The top line also surged a solid 9.4% from $19.72 billion recorded for the second quarter of 2024.



