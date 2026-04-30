Textron Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Textron Inc. TXT reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 by 11.3%. The bottom line also rose 13.3% from $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.25 per share compared with $1.13 a year ago.

TXT’s Revenues

The company reported total revenues of $3.7 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion by 5.4%. The top line also increased 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.31 billion.

Textron Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Textron Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Textron Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance of Textron

Textron Aviation: Revenues from this segment increased 22% year over year to $1.49 billion. This was primarily due to higher volume and mix, largely reflecting higher Citation jet and commercial turboprop volume.



The segment delivered 37 jets, up from 31 in the year-ago quarter. It also delivered 35 commercial turboprops, up from 30 in the first quarter of 2025.



Order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $8 billion.



Bell: Revenues from this segment amounted to $1.07 billion, up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s registered number. This was driven by higher military revenues, largely due to higher volume on the MV-75 Cheyenne program, partially offset by lower volume on V-22 production and on military sustainment programs.



Bell delivered 20 commercial helicopters, down from 29 in last year's first quarter.



Its order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $7.6 billion.



Textron Systems: This segment’s revenues amounted to $338 million, up $39 million from the prior-year level.



Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $3.6 billion.



Industrial: Revenues from this segment declined $6 million to $786 million.



Finance: This segment’s revenues amounted to $16 million flat year over year.



Effective Jan. 4, 2026, Textron dissolved its standalone eAviation segment and redistributed its operations across other segments. Most of the business, including Pipistrel, was integrated into Textron Aviation to better leverage its development, manufacturing and sales capabilities. Military-related manned and unmanned products and their R&D were moved to Textron Systems to align with its customer base, while certain R&D activities with broader applications, such as digital flight control and air vehicle management systems, were shifted to corporate expenses.

Textron’s Financials

As of April 4, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.51 billion compared with $1.94 billion as of Jan. 3, 2026.



Net cash used in operating activities during the first three months of 2026 amounted to $107 million compared with $114 million in the year-ago quarter.



Capital expenditures amounted to $133 million in the first quarter compared with $56 million in the year-ago quarter.



The long-term debt totaled $3.11 billion as of April 4, 2026, compared with $3.53 billion as of Jan. 3, 2026.

TXT’s Guidance

The company expects 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $6.40-$6.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.55 per share, which lies above the company’s guided range.

TXT’s Zacks Rank

Textron currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Release

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 17%. The bottom line improved 21.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.47.



RTX’s quarterly revenues came in at $22.08 billion, up 8.7% from $20.31 billion in the year-ago period. Sales also beat the consensus mark of $21.56 billion by 2.43%.



The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 95 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 49 cents per share.



BA’s revenues amounted to $22.22 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.87 billion by 3.5%. The top line also surged 14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $19.5 billion.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.08 by 1%. The bottom line also improved 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $6.06.



NOC’s total sales of $9.88 billion in the first quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.79 billion by 1%. The top line also improved 4.4% from $9.47 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.





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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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