Textron profit drops 48% as business jet deliveries slow down

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Cessna business jets maker Textron Inc TXT.N reported a 48% fall in quarterly profit as aircraft deliveries dropped during the coronavirus crisis.

The company's net income fell to $115 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, from $220 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

