US Markets
TXT

Textron profit drops 48% as business jet deliveries slow down

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

Cessna business jets maker Textron Inc reported a 48% fall in quarterly profit as aircraft deliveries dropped during the coronavirus crisis.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Cessna business jets maker Textron Inc TXT.N reported a 48% fall in quarterly profit as aircraft deliveries dropped during the coronavirus crisis.

The company's net income fell to $115 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, from $220 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXT

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular