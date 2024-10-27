Textron price target lowered to $90 from $95 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Textron (TXT) to $90 from $95 on Friday and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes the trike impacts and Industrial softness drove the lower earnings and free cash flow outlook for 2024, while Aviation demand remained positive with book to bill over 1-times.

