Textron to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Textron Inc. TXT is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.57% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect TXT’s Q1 Results

Higher aircraft revenues, as well as aftermarket parts and services revenues, are likely to have boosted the Aviation unit’s top line in the first quarter.



Higher sales volumes on the MV-75 program and military sustainment programs, along with increased commercial helicopter parts and services revenues, are projected to have bolstered the Bell unit’s revenue performance.



Higher sales volumes from the Ship-to-Shore Connector program and increased pricing are likely to have bolstered Textron Systems unit’s performance.



Lower sales volumes from the specialized vehicles are likely to have impacted TXT’s Industrial segment’s performance.

Textron Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Textron Inc. price-eps-surprise | Textron Inc. Quote

TXT’s Q1 Estimates

The robust revenue performance in three of its four major business segments is likely to have bolstered TXT’s overall top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.52 billion, which indicates growth of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The consensus estimate for TXT’s earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share. This indicates growth of 1.6% from the prior-year figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TXT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Textron has an Earnings ESP of +0.58%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: TXT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



General Dynamics GD is set to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s earnings is pegged at $3.68 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $12.70 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.9%.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX’s earnings is pegged at $2.53 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $5.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.7%.



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII is set to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s earnings is pegged at $3.70 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $3.02 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.4%.

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General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.