Markets
TXT

Textron Narrows FY19 Earnings Outlook Range - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday narrowed its earnings guidance range for the full-year 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share, compared to the previous guidance range of $3.65 to $3.85per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.74 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also revised its expectation for manufacturing cash flow, before pension contributions, to a range of $600 million to $700 million from the $700 million to $800 million range. Expected pension contributions remain at about $50 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXT

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular