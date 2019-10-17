Textron Narrows FY19 Earnings Outlook Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday narrowed its earnings guidance range for the full-year 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share, compared to the previous guidance range of $3.65 to $3.85per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.74 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also revised its expectation for manufacturing cash flow, before pension contributions, to a range of $600 million to $700 million from the $700 million to $800 million range. Expected pension contributions remain at about $50 million.

